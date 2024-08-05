Home
Olympics 2024 | American Lyles wins 100 metres gold by a whisker

Reuters
Last Updated : 04 August 2024, 20:10 IST

Paris: Noah Lyles of the United States won an enthralling and dramatic men's Olympic men's 100 metres final by fractions of a second in a time of 9.79 on Sunday.

Kishane Thompson of Jamaica took the silver in the same time and Fred Kerley of the US claimed bronze in 9.81.

It was the first time an American had won the title since Justin Gatlin in 2004 and Lyles raised his arms in triumph to wild cheers from the packed crowd at the Stade de France as his name appeared at the top of the standings.

He made a slower start out of the blocks than his rivals but accelerated through the finish to clinch victory by five thousandths of a second.

Published 04 August 2024, 20:10 IST
