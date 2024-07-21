Olympics 2024 | Amid controversy over Korean coach, SAI's high performance director Sanjeeva Singh predicts three medals in archery

Lashing out at the Indian Olympic Association, Baek Woong, a renowned coach, said, "I am a Korean coach who signed a contract to prepare (the Indian archers) for the Paris Olympics. But at a critical time, I was removed from the Olympic coaching role and my flight schedule told me to return home." Baek Woong had guided archery heavyweights South Korea to two gold medals at the 2012 London Olympics, added that "I have a contract until August 30 and I signed it for the purpose of the Olympics. I plan to arrive at Sonipat and calmly prepare for the formalities of entering Korea," he said, making it clear that he will not renew his contract The archery competition in Paris begins on July 25 and will continue till August 4.