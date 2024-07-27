Olympics 2024: Australia's boxing champ Rahimi hopes for change in France's hijab laws

This also applies to athletes competing for France in the Games, Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera has said.

Rights groups say these rules effectively discriminate against Muslims. Foreign athletes are not affected by the secularism rules.

"It's sad, with the French rules and that whole situation," Rahimi told Reuters.

"I mean, as proud as I am to be here, I think in my heart I feel sad that I'm able to be here with my hijab and the other French athletes and people aren't."

"I still feel for the French athletes and I just hope that it can be overturned for them and they can participate and every woman can feel free in how they want to dress."

Featherweight Rahimi, who was handed a first-round bye and is due to fight on Aug. 2, is the first Muslim woman to box for Australia at the Olympics.

"It means a lot to me to be here as a representation of my faith, and to display to other women out there, in particular hijabi women, that they can participate in sport and feel welcome," the 28-year-old Rahimi added.

"I think that's really, really important. That's what everyone wants to feel, they want to go somewhere and feel like they're included and they're not being discriminated against."