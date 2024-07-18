Olympics 2024 | From exhaustion to exuberance: swimmer Srihari Nataraj eyes semifinals in Paris Olympics

"I got the quota spot. It might be a step back, but I still got the spot. And now I can spend the coming weeks either thinking 'oh, this is not the way I wanted it'. Or I can focus on what I want to do in Paris. So, I'm taking it as motivation." Since returning from the break, Nataraj has been training better, which resulted in two silver medals at the Mare Nostrum meet in Spain and France in May.