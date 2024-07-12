Olympics 2024 | From volleyball long shots to favourites, France look to rise up to Paris challenge

"In France, volleyball isn't a big sport but the gym (arena) is now full when we play. It wasn't like this two years ago.

"Going into the (Tokyo) Olympics, we thought about winning a medal, but we didn't expect gold. It's a feeling I never expected I could have, I can't even explain it. It changed my life."

The Tokyo Games, held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, were played in empty stadiums where players were even asked to wear masks when they stepped onto the podium to receive their medals.

Now France will have the opportunity to thrill their supporters in packed arenas on their home turf.

"It's amazing for us to be in the prime of our careers and get to play the Olympic Games at home," Brizard added.

Looking to stop France will be top-ranked Poland and the United States while reigning world champions Italy managed to qualify by virtue of their world ranking.

VNL 2023 champions Poland will be worthy contenders as they seek to translate their World Championship success in recent years -- reaching the last three finals and winning two of them -- to end a 48-year wait for an Olympic medal.

They have the 2023 VNL's Most Valuable Player in Pawel Zatorski as well as last year's EuroVolley MVP Wilfredo Leon in their ranks, while Bartosz Kurek, one of the world's best opposite spikers, will be travelling to his fourth Olympics.