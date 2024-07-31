Olympics 2024 | Heavyweight champion Usyk promises payout if Ukrainians win medals

Paris: Ukrainian boxers at the Paris Games have an added incentive to win medals after former undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk pledged to pay them prize money out of his own pocket if they can make it on to the podium.

Ukraine have three boxers competing in Paris -- Tokyo Olympics silver medallist Oleksandr Khyzhniak, Aider Abduraimov and Dmytro Lovchynskyi -- and Usyk has been doing his best to provide them support at the Games.

"He helps our boxers a lot, in different ways. He supports them financially. He helps them with money," Ukraine coach Dmitry Sosnovsky told Reuters after middleweight Khyzhniak's win over Hungarian Pylyp Akilov on Tuesday.

"He told them that if they win medals at the Olympic Games, he will give the prize money by himself. From his pocket.

"He'll give them money for bronze, for silver and for gold. He said for first place it will $80,000, for the second place, the silver medal, $70,000. And the bronze is $50,000."