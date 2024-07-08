Olympics 2024: Indian archers look to cash in if South Korea slips

South Korea have topped the archery medals table at every Games since their home Olympics in 1988 but there are signs their dominance may be fading as a host of other nations, most notably India, close the gap.

The Koreans, who debuted in the Olympic archery competition at the 1984 Los Angeles Games, have won a total of 43 medals - 27 gold, nine silver and seven bronze - and have won every women's team event since it was introduced in 1988.

However, their below-par performances at pre-Olympic and World Cup events suggest they may struggle to maintain their grip on the major medals in Paris.

At the Antalya World Cup in Turkey in June they failed to medal in the women's individual event while winner Kim Woo-jin was the only South Korean on the podium in the men's event.

Such is the depth of talent in South Korea that many see the task of making the Olympic team as even more difficult than winning a medal at the Games.

An San will not be defending her individual title in Paris after failing to make the cut at the national trials in March.