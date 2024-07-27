Olympics 2024: Indian shooters eliminated in qualification of 10m air rifle mixed event

Chateauroux, France: Indian shooters were eliminated in the 10m air rifle mixed team qualifications stage of the Paris Olympics here on Saturday.

Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta finished sixth with a total score of 628.7, while Elavenil Valarivan and Sandeep Singh ended at 12th place with an aggregate score of 626.3.

The duo of Ramita and Arjun Babuta came close and was placed fifth with three shots remaining but fell 1.0 point short of the medal round cut-off.

