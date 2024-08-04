Olympics 2024 |McIntosh makes Canadian history in swimming with third gold

Paris: Summer McIntosh became the first Canadian athlete to take three golds from a single Olympics when she won the 200 metres individual medley at the Paris Games on Saturday.

The 17-year-old swimmer did it in an Olympic record time of two minutes 06.56 seconds, taking down the 2016 record of 2:06.58 set by Hungary's Katinka Hosszu, to complete a medley double after winning the 400 last Monday.

Kate Douglass of the United States won the silver and Australian Kaylee McKeown was awarded the bronze after US swimmer Alex Walsh, the 2021 silver medallist, was disqualified for an illegal turn at the end of the backstroke leg.

McIntosh now has four medals from Paris after also winning the 200 butterfly on Thursday and taking silver in the 400 freestyle on the opening Saturday.

"It's pretty surreal," she said. "I'm just so proud of myself for how I've been able to recover and manage these events, because it is a lot."