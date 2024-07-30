Olympics 2024 | Medal hope Pallister tests positive for Covid, to miss 1,500m freestyle

Paris: Australia's Lani Pallister, a medal hope in the women's 1,500 metres freestyle, has withdrawn from the event after testing positive for Covid-19 at the Paris Olympics, the team said on Tuesday.

A team spokeswoman said the decision had been made to save Pallister's energy for the 4x200m freestyle relay which starts on Thursday.

The 1,500 heats start on Tuesday morning at La Defense Arena.