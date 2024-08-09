Olympics 2024 | Mixed feelings for Neeraj Chopra

“The doctor told me to go for surgery but I didn't have that much time to make that decision before the World Championship or after it because it takes a lot of time to prepare for the Olympics. Now that the Olympics is over, I have to make some decisions about this. I’ll meet some good doctors, I’ll talk to my team. Maybe I'll have some surgery, I don’t know,” Chopra said.

Chopra is not the only javelin thrower coping with a battered body, his fellow medallists have had their fair share of theirs. Nadeem went under the knife for knee trouble last year while bronze medallist Andersen Peters, a two-time world champion, too struggled with career-threatening ankle injuries last year.

While injuries are occupational hazards for athletes from all spheres, the punishment javelin throwers have to endure is beyond comprehension. It’s a rare discipline where literally every part of the body is put under the wringer with only decathletes coming close to what they go through.

Here’s a sample of a single throw. After sprinting down the track at blistering speed and then hurling the spear that simultaneously tests the calfs, hamstrings, groin, shoulder as well as neck muscles, the thrower then has to de-accelerate instantly to not cross the line. It’s akin to bringing a speeding car to a sudden halt. And this has to be done day-in and day-out, not just for months but years.

“Javelin throw is the most brutal sport in track and field,” renowned strength and conditioning coach Ramji Srinivasan, who has worked with the Indian cricket team and some top athletes, told DH. “The instant acceleration and deceleration is unimaginable. Speed, agility, shoulder rotation, technique, strength, power…the factors involved in javelin throw are a lot more as compared to other track and field athletes.”

Chopra, despite the setback of the groin trouble, felt he still has lot left in his tank. “It's not good in sport to keep pushing your body and continuing. If you want to have a long career then you have to be fit and healthy. I’ve been pushing myself for the last few years, more so this year. As I said, I’ve not been able to focus 100 percent. The key is to have a healthy body and God has to be kind. If I’m fit then I can focus on maintaining a solid technique.

“The distance that I had in me in 2016, especially in 2018, when I scored an 88m in the Asian Games, after that, I feel that I still have a lot of throws left. So, until that happens, I won't be able to find peace. And I want to tell you that there is a lot inside of me and the fire burns bright. And I will do it. I will keep my mind ready for the future. I will work on things. The challenge is to keep myself fit.”

One just hopes Chopra is able to remain fit, not just for his good but for Indian athletics.