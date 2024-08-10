Olympics 2024 | 'Sir yeh aap ka vision tha': Pakistan govt, sports board take credit for Arshad Nadeem's success

But back home in Pakistan, the ones who were supposed to provide him with way more than what he eventually got are busy taking credit for his landmark success. The list incudes the Pakistan Sports Board, Inter Provincial Coordination Ministry (sports), and the government.

Follow live updates on Olympics here

The attempts to take credit come despite the fact that just a few months before the Paris Olympics, Nadeem had to request that he be provided with a new javelin as his old one had become worn out after years of use.