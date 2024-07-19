Olympics 2024 | So near yet so far: India's tryst with fourth-place heartbreaks at the premier sports event

New Delhi: It's often said that finishing fourth in the Olympics is peak agony.

If coming last carries the sting of embarrassment, securing the fourth place inflicts the pain of being so near yet so far, something that can either drive an athlete to future glory or leave them completely crushed.

India's affair with near misses at sport's grandest stage has been a long-standing one, beginning way back in 1956.

Here is a look at the instances when Indian athletes came close but ended at just that.