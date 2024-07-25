Olympics 2024 | Swede Victor Johansson's thorny question for Paris mayor after Seine swim

Paris: Swimmer Victor Johansson is looking forward to the novel challenge of swimming in the Seine at the Paris Olympics, but the Swede had one question after seeing the city mayor take a dip in the river.

Clad in a wet suit and goggles, Mayor Anne Hidalgo swam in the river on July 17 to show that the water would be safe for Johansson and his fellow swimmers and triathletes during the Games, which run from July 26 to Aug. 11.

"I saw some videos but the question is - how did she feel the day after?", a smiling Johansson told Reuters before his team departed for Paris.

"That's my question, but then again, a lot can change - she was in it just a few days ago, and the open water event for me is on the ninth of August, which is still weeks away."

Hidalgo attended a media lunch on Tuesday and appeared to be in good health after her swim, according to a Reuters correspondent who attended the event.