Olympics 2024 | Who is Aman Sehrawat? Youngest Indian medallist who lost both parents at 11

Aman Sehrawat from Haryana became the youngest Indian ever to win an Olympic medal after he won bronze in the 57kg freestyle wrestling event.

The 21-year-old wrestler defeated Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz on August 9 to create history. However, his journey to this incredible day was not an easy one.

Born in 2003 in a Haryana village called Birohar, Sehrawat lost both his parents when he was only 11 years old, according to media reports. A News18 article stated that it was wrestling that helped him recover from depression following his parents' demise.

In 2021, he won his first National Championship title at the age of 18.

The very next year he won a gold medal at the Under-23 Asian Championships, becoming the first-ever Indian to do so.