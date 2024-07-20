Olympics 2024 | 'Will miss my daughter, but it's also about winning medal,' says Archer Deepika Kumari

It led her to the big decision of training under the legendary Korean coach Kim Hyung-Tak, the first full time coach under whom the archery heavyweights made their debut at Los Angeles in 1984.

“It was not just about the skill aspect but his guidance also plays a part in bringing clarity to shooting. It really set me off,” said Deepika, who won a silver at the Shanghai World Cup, her first podium finish in two years.

Subsequently, the 30-year-old excelled in the three-month long selection trials, even though her husband-cum-mentor Atanu failed to make the cut.

Lim factor

Despite her phenomenal feats in other world meets, Deepika is yet to bag that coveted medal with five rings on it.

She came close to it in Tokyo but lost to eventual gold winner An San in the quarterfinals.

But this time the Indian will have a 21-year-old South Korean Lim Si-hyeon to tame in Paris.

Lim has defeated Deepika twice this year – at Shanghai and then at the Yecheon World Cup.

Deepika is not worried. “I cannot change the past. I'm fully prepared and happy with the way I'm shooting. We will see what happens on the match day if at all we have a match-up,” she added.