Olympics 2024 | Without the right horse, you are nothing: Anush Agarwalla

When humans join forces, teammates can express their apprehensions and excitement through words and body language. But when your teammate is an animal how do you do it?

"I just have to look at him and I know how he's feeling. I know exactly what he needs. And that is the definition of trust and a relationship. I do not think that a trust, a relationship really needs a language."

Agwaralla shared an incident when he could sense how his horse suddenly grew impatient and how he calmed it down.

"When we competed at the 2022 World Championships, during the warm-up, he was feeling really good. We were really in sync and everything was perfect. And then we came into the 10-minute arena where we were completely alone. And in that moment, I started to feel like he started getting nervous.

"I was only 22 years of age, even I, somehow in those first two or three minutes could not really help him. Then I just patted him, kind of spoke with him. I could really sense him, like, really breathe out. And then we were back in our motion. So, that was for me, personally, a very nice moment."

Agarwalla knows consistent hard work is the key and he also understands that defeats have to be embraced as much as victories.

"I think defeat teaches you much more than victories. It shows you what you have to work on.

"Defeat also shapes you a lot as a person. It teaches you that you have two options: either you keep crying and quit or you say, okay, you take it on the chin, I had a defeat, but I'm going to make sure my next event will be a victory.

"It really teaches you to bring out a power from within yourself, a motivation from within yourself that you probably didn't know was even there. And I think that, in this moment, is when you improve the most."

Ask him about his rivals and his own expectations at the Paris Olympics where men's and women compete together, Agarwalla preferred not to over-promise.

"Of course, I know who all I'm competing against. But what I like to do or what I've always done and will continue to do now before the Olympics is focus on myself. That's the only thing which is in my own power. I cannot influence the others' performances, nor do I want to."