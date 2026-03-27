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Olympics | Only biological females, determined by gene screening, will be allowed in Games female events

The IOC had long declined to apply any universal rule on transgender participation in the Olympics and in 2021 instructed international federations to come up with their own guidelines.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 07:58 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 07:58 IST
Sports NewsOlympics

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