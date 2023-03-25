Paralympic Committee cripples its own athletes

Raghavendra, the Joint Secretary of the Karnataka Sports Association for Physically Handicapped, sent a voice note to the Whatsapp group consisting of State para athletes during the 21st National Para Athletics Championship that concluded last Monday in Pune.

“There are five athletes who have failed to clear the minimum qualifying standard (MQS) already. And we have received mails from PCI (Paralympic Committee of India) asking us to pay the penalty. Whoever is not confident of passing the MQS are requested to surrender their bibs. If they want to still go ahead knowing that they cannot clear the MQS, a penalty of Rs 10,000 will have to be paid. There is no concession. Do not take part in the competition if you are not confident of meeting the MQS. Instead just rest,” says Raghavendra in the voice note.

He was referring to the new rule introduced by the PCI. It states “If an athlete does not achieve the MQS during the competition, a penalty of Rs 10,000 should be paid by the State units (and not the athlete) to the PCI.”

The rule that came into force for the first time in Pune is a step taken by the national body to ensure all the State federations conduct State Championships and selection trials for the nationals to avoid below par performances.

“We have not sent any official letter or document demanding any State association to pay penalties with respect to their athletes not meeting the MQS so far,” asserted Sathyanarayana, tournament director and chairperson Para Athletics NPC India.

The KSAPH’s joint secretary’s statement via Whatsapp note, however, caused a panic among the Karnataka athletes, forcing a few of them to withdraw before the start of their respective events. Originally there were around 80 athletes in the State squad. While 6-7 of them backed out before the start of the competition because of the new rule, six of them pulled out due to exams.

When questioned about the voice note, Raghavendra reasoned: “We are a self-funded association and do not receive any grants from the State government. The voice note was sent keeping in mind the huge amount we would have to pay in case athletes fail the MQS. However, everybody in the squad had cleared MQS during the State meet that we held in Mysuru in January to make it to the State squad.”

Entry fee drama

There was more financial jolt to Karnataka athletes already burdened with the ‘threat’ of having to pay hefty penalties if they failed to meet the MQS.

Karnataka demanded their para athletes to cough up Rs 3,000 as entry fee for the nationals instead of the Rs 1,000 set by the PCI which is officially documented in their website.

“We were asked to pay Rs. 2,000 more and the explanation given was that the extra money was for the track suits they would provide. But we received only an oversized t-shirt and a track pant. They did not bother to ask individual size requirements and instead thought “one-size-fits-all” large or extra large pants and shirts,” complained an athlete on the condition of anonymity.

Claiming that the extra money was to cover the accommodation and food expenses of the athletes, Raghavendra said that the money will be refunded to everybody in due course.

“If Rs 1,000 was for the entry fee, around Rs 800 was for the kit. The rest of the money will be refunded because PCI provided rooms and food, which we got to know only after arriving in Pune. The 1,800 along with the travel expenses can also be reimbursed from the Department of Women and Child Development Empowerment of Differently Abled and Senior Citizens of Karnataka,” he said.

Deepa Malik promises action

Karnataka breaching the entry fee of Rs 1,000 without bringing it to the notice of PCI didn’t go down well with its president Deepa Malik.

“If an athlete can send an official mail with the circular stating entry fee as Rs 3,000, it will be presented to the board and disciplinary action will definitely be taken. This is a serious matter. Any State association cannot be looting the athletes,” said Deepa to DH.