Paris Olympics 2024 flame to be lit on April 16

The flame will be lit at Greece's ancient Olympia, birthplace of the Games.

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Jun 23 2023, 16:22 ist
  • updated: Jun 23 2023, 16:22 ist
A general view of branding at Paris Olympics. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Paris 2024 Olympic Games flame will be lit on April 16, marking the countdown to the July 26-Aug. 11 event in the French capital, organisers said on Friday, confirming an earlier Reuters story.

The flame will be lit at Greece's ancient Olympia, birthplace of the Games, and will remain in the country until its departure to France from Athens on April 27.

It will arrive in Marseille on May 8.

