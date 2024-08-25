Paris Paralympics 2024: Chinese players are not invincible, says para table tennis star Bhavina Patel

New Delhi: Tokyo Paralympics silver medallist in table tennis Bhavina Patel is determined to do one better against her Chinese opponents at Paris Paralympics starting on August 28, saying they are not invincible.

The first Indian paddler to clinch a medal at Tokyo in Class 4 event, Bhavina said on departure for this year’s edition that she would look to defy Chinese domination in table tennis as they are "humans" too.

Bhavina told PTI Videos on Sunday, ”Chinese players are humans and so are we. China does not matter to me, even during the Tokyo edition I had beaten a Chinese player so there's no pressure on me to face them.” “I have changed my tactics according to them so I will deploy my best plans against them on the day," she said.