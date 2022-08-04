Pitch work at Bengaluru stadium hinders track athletes

The athletes training at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium will once again face some difficulties as the pitch is undergoing maintenance work. The field at the centre, which is undergoing the facelift, is used by athletes for throws and warm-up.

“They are not letting athletes use the pitch for throws (javelin, discus and hammer)," NR Ramesh, an athletics coach, said. "They are asking us to use the 200m track area. But that area is a warm-up track and we can’t do much there. They are not even allowing children to jog on the pitch and as a result the track area is always crowded and nobody is able to practice properly.

“They have dumped 20-30 truckloads of sand. The water collected on the grass came on to the track and puddles have formed. If this persists, the 3.5 crores investment on the synthetic track will go waste.”

A Rajavelu, Secretary of the Karnataka Athletic Association, bemoaned the timing of the work.

“We had sought permission from the DYES to hold a javelin meet at the main field area this Sunday but they have asked us to use the 200m track area. We will conduct it in the main area, come what may. There is the State Championship at the end of the month and we have to select teams for Open Nationals and National Games, unacceptable if our practice is restricted further.”

There is also concern among the coaches that the maintenance work being done is in anticipation of football's return to the stadium. Bengaluru FC play their home matches at the Kanteerava and after two years in a bio-bubble, the Indian Super League is set to return to the old home and away format this season.

The issue between athletics and football has been a long standing saga. The two parties had reached a workable agreement in 2019.

“We are not against football. But there should be no hindrance and restrictions while we practice,” the coach said.

However, MS Ramesh, Joint-Director, DYES, confirmed that this work is just regular maintenance work.

“This is not football specific but for the general up-keep. The work is going to take another 15 days," he said.

However, he did not close the door on football returning, saying the stadium can be let out as per "official procedure”.

Dr K C Narayana Gowda, Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sport, had said that the stadium would be dedicated exclusively for track and field athletes back in February.