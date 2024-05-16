Please announce date, time, venue, format of Olympic trials: Vinesh Phogat to sports ministry

New Delhi: Star wrestler Vinesh Phogat has urged the sports ministry and the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to announce the time, date, venue and format of the trials with only three months left for the Paris Olympics.

Vinesh, the face of protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who is facing charges of sexual harassment against female grapplers, won the 50kg Olympic quota in Bishkek last month but as per norms will have to undergo trials before the final squad is announced.