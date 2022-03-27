PM Modi congratulates Sindhu on winning Swiss Open

PM Modi congratulates Sindhu on winning Swiss Open

Sindhu clinched her second women's singles title of the season with a straight-game win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 27 2022, 20:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 27 2022, 20:55 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated ace shuttler P V Sindhu for winning the Swiss Open, saying her accomplishments inspire the youth of India.

Sindhu clinched her second women's singles title of the season with a straight-game win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament at Basel on Sunday.

Playing her second successive final in the tournament, Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, took 49 minutes to get the better of the fourth-seeded Busanan 21-16 21-8 at the St. Jakobshalle.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on winning the Swiss Open 2022. Her accomplishments inspire the youth of India. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours."

