PM Modi congratulates Sindhu on winning Swiss Open

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated ace shuttler P V Sindhu for winning the Swiss Open, saying her accomplishments inspire the youth of India.
Sindhu clinched her second women's singles title of the season with a straight-game win over Thailand's Busanan Ongbamrungphan at the Swiss Open Super 300 badminton tournament at Basel on Sunday.
Playing her second successive final in the tournament, Sindhu, a double Olympic medallist, took 49 minutes to get the better of the fourth-seeded Busanan 21-16 21-8 at the St. Jakobshalle.
Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on winning the Swiss Open 2022. Her accomplishments inspire the youth of India. Best wishes to her for her future endeavours."
