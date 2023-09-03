Home
PM Modi hails Indian men's hockey team for winning Hockey5s Asia Cup

India emerged champions in the Men's Hockey5s Asia Cup in Oman's Salalah on Saturday, beating arch rivals Pakistan 2-0 in a shootout after both teams were locked at 4-4 in regulation time.
Last Updated 03 September 2023, 07:14 IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Indian men's hockey team for winning Hockey5s Asia Cup and said the grit and determination of the players continues to inspire the nation.

India emerged champions in the Men's Hockey5s Asia Cup in Oman's Salalah on Saturday, beating arch rivals Pakistan 2-0 in a shootout after both teams were locked at 4-4 in regulation time.

In a post on X, Modi said, 'Champions at the Hockey5s Asia Cup! Congratulations to the Indian Men's Hockey Team on a phenomenal victory.' 'It is a testament to the unwavering dedication of our players and with this win, we have also secured our spot at the Hockey5s World Cup in Oman next year,' he said.

The grit and determination of our players continues to inspire our nation, Modi said.

For India, Mohammed Raheel (19th and 26th), Jugraj Singh (7th) and Maninder Singh (10th) were the goal scorers during the regulation time, whereas Gurjot Singh and Maninder Singh managed to beat the goalkeeper in the shootout.

(Published 03 September 2023, 07:14 IST)
India NewsSports NewsHockeyAsia Cup 2023

