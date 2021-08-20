Polish athlete auctions Tokyo medal to raise money

Polish javelin thrower auctions Tokyo 2020 silver medal to help eight-month-old get heart surgery

The 25-year-old athlete said that she wanted to raise funds for eight-month-old Miłoszek Małysa to have life-saving heart surgery

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 20 2021, 15:45 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 17:30 ist
Silver medallist, Maria Andrejczyk of Poland. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Polish javelin thrower Maria Andrejczyk auctioned off her Tokyo 2020 silver medal, to fund urgent heart surgery for an eight-month-old baby.  

In a post on Facebook, the athlete wrote, "I didn't think about it for a long time, it was the first fundraiser I went to and I knew it was the right one." 

The 25-year-old athlete said that she wanted to raise funds for eight-month-old Miłoszek Małysa to have life-saving heart surgery. 

As per a report by CNN, Małysa's mother, Monika, said that there are no longer any viable options to help the infant in their home country, Poland, with their last hope being an operation in Stanford, California.

Maria said that 1.5 million zloty (more than Rs 2.83 crore) was needed and out of that half was already collected but she wanted to help fundraise the other half for urgent surgery. 

The auction started at 200,000 zloty (Rs 37,83,278) and it was later announced that Polish supermarket chain Zabka had won the auction.

"It is with the greatest pleasure to give you Zabka this medal, which for me is a symbol of struggle, faith and pursuit of dreams despite many odds," she said on Facebook.

After winning the auction, Żabka announced that they will be returning the medal to Andrejczyk. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Tokyo 2020
javelin thrower
Sports News
sports

What's Brewing

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

In Pics | Top 10 richest people in the world

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

Is it game over for Afghanistan's female athletes?

Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Top 6 super rich Indians

Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Top 6 super rich Indians

Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?

Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?

Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan

Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan

This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion

This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion

Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show

Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!

 