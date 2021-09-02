Prachi Yadav advances to Paralympic Canoe sprint semis

Prachi Yadav qualifies for Canoe sprint semifinal at Tokyo Paralympics

The 26-year-old from Bhopal recorded a time of one minute, 11.098 seconds

PTI
PTI,
  • Sep 02 2021, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 02 2021, 11:09 ist
India's Prachi Yadav. Credit: Twitter/@@ItzPrachi_

India's Prachi Yadav on Thursday qualified for the semifinals of canoe sprint event in women's Va'a single 200m at the Tokyo Paralympics.

The 26-year-old from Bhopal recorded a time of one minute, 11.098 seconds - 13.014 seconds behind leader Great Britain's Emma Wiggs (58.084s) in class VL2 heat 1 at the Sea Forest Waterway here.

The semifinal will be held on Friday.

Yadav, who has paralysis below her waist, has competed in Para swimming at the national level as well but took up canoeing on the recommendation of her coach Virender Kumar.

Tokyo
Paralympics
Tokyo 2020
Sports News
India News

