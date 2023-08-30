Praggu gets a rousing reception

Chess grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa returned home on Wednesday to a hero’s welcome after emerging as runner-up in the recently concluded FIDE World Cup.
The Tamil Nadu government rolled out a red carpet welcome to the 18-year-old as he arrived at the Anna International Airport after completing another event in Germany. Hundreds of people, including children, thronged the arrival area of the airport on Wednesday morning to catch a glimpse of the young champion who lost Magnus Carlsen via tie-break in the final.
Media persons jostled with each other to get Praggnanandhaa speak on his World Cup experience, even as shutterbugs continued to roll. The teenager waved at people gathered at the airport from his car, which had to wade through the crowd.
Hours later, Chief Minister M K Stalin hosted Praggnanandhaa and his parents Ramesh Babu and Nagalakshmi at his residence and handed over a cheque of Rs 30 lakh to the champion. Stalin, along with Sports Minister Udhayanidhi, interacted with Praggnanandhaa and encouraged him to work hard to clinch the title in the next World Cup.
Inside the airport, Praggnanandhaa was received by his father, who is a bank employee, and other family members.
“I am very happy with the reception given to me at the airport.
“This is such good news for chess. I am very happy that so many people have come to receive me. I am elated,” said Praggnanandhaa.
“I see the reception given to me as recognition for chess. I am happy that people know about chess. I believe emerging as the runner-up itself was a super result,” he said, adding that he would take rest for a while before he prepares for the next match.
A proud Nagalakshmi, who has had an imposing presence in her son’s chess career, had a word of advice to parents. “Never put pressure on your children. Allow them to pursue their dreams,” she said.
There were celebrations wherever Praggnanandhaa went on Wednesday – he was received at the office of the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu (SDAT) by Additional Chief Secretary (Sports) Atulya Misra and J Meghanath Reddy, Member-Secretary, SDAT and given a rousing reception.
The neighbourhood in Padi where Praggnanandhaa’s family resides also wore a festive look with people thronging the street to welcome the grandmaster.