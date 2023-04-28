Pranavi, Avani make it to all-K'taka Indian women's golf team

Karnataka, known for churning out promising golfers over the past few decades, stamped its authority in the sport once again on Thursday when Pranavi Urs, Avani Prashanth and Khalin Joshi topped the Asian Games trials to make it to the Indian team.

In the battle of two state-mates, both rising stars on the women’s golfing circuit, Mysuru’s Pranavi and Bengaluru’s Avani finished with a similar three-day total of 10-under 206 to top the event at the Royal Calcutta Golf Club in Kolkata.

Pranavi, who ended 2022 as the No. 1 pro on the Indian tour, and Avani, India’s No. 1 women’s amateur, will join their more experienced state-mate, Aditi Ashok. India’s highest-ranked women’s professional, Aditi, qualified automatically to make it an all-Karnataka women’s team to represent the country at the quadrennial event.

While 20-year-old Pranavi carded a 3-under 69 that had six birdies and three bogeys, 16-year-old Avani made five birdies, a double-bogey and one bogey for a 2-under 70.

“I had to pull out of the trials last year due to a shoulder injury,” said Pranavi. “I’m glad I got a second chance. To make it to the Indian team comprising three Karnataka girls feels even better. Avani and I were focused on making this happen even before coming here.”

There was more cheer for the state in the men’s draw as Bengaluru golfer Khalin held his nerve to shoot a closing round 4-under 68 to book his place in the squad.

Bengal’s S S P Chawrasia, who played at the 2016 Rio Olympics, with a third-round score of 68 finished two shots behind to end as runner-up and seal the other available spot in the team.

Khalin and Chawrasia will join Anirban Lahiri, who calls Bengaluru his adopted home, and Chandigarh’s Shubhankar Sharma — both getting a direct entry to the Indian side - in the men’s squad.

“We had already nominated three names (Anirban, Shubhankar, Aditi) and these four players will be added to that list,” Maj Gen (retd) Bibhuti Bhushan, director general of the Indian Golf Union, told DH.

“Once the names are ratified by our selection committee, we will make a formal announcement of both the teams in a day or two,” he added.

Anirban, a former PGA Tour player who made the switch to the rebel LIV Golf Tour last year, has a team silver from the Doha Asian Games in 2006 apart from featuring in Rio and Tokyo Olympic Games.

For Pranavi and Avani, though, it will be their maiden experience of a multi-sporting event on the world stage. But the presence of LPGA Tour player and double-Olympian Aditi, who narrowly missed out on an Olympic medal in Tokyo, will make a formidable team of youngsters capable of finishing among the medallists.