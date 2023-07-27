Prannoy, Lakshya and Satwik-Chirag in Japan Open QFs

Prannoy, Lakshya and Satwik-Chirag enter quarterfinals of Japan Open

The Indian men's double pair are fresh off their Korea Open success.

PTI
PTI, Tokyo,
  • Jul 27 2023, 14:16 ist
  • updated: Jul 27 2023, 14:16 ist
Satwik and Chirag head to the Japan Open quarterfinals. Credit: X/@BAI_Media

India's HS Prannoy prevailed in the match of compatriots after Lakshya Sen and the in-form men's doubles duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty sailed into the quarterfinals of the Japan Open badminton here on Thursday.

The 21-year-old Birmingham Commonwealth Games gold medallist Sen advanced to the quarters with a convincing pre-quarterfinals 21-14, 21-16 win over Japanese shuttler Kanta Tsuneyama in straight sets.

Fresh from their triumph in the Korea Open, the Indian men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj and Chirag too secured progress to the last-eight stage with their dominant win over the Danish pair of Lasse Molhede and Jeppe Bay.

Satwiksairaj and Chirag won 21-17, 21-11.

Read | Satwik-Chirag pair achieves career-best world no. 2 ranking

Then, in the match between compatriots Prannoy and Kidambi Srikanth, the former emerged victorious with a 19-21, 21-9, 21-9 win to advance to the quarters of the Super 750 tournament.

However, the Indian women's pairing of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly suffered an exit despite their valiant efforts against Nami Matsuyama and Chiraru Shida in their round-of-16 outing. They lost 21-23, 19-21.

Sen's win over the 27-year-old Japanese shuttler took 50 minutes and, having cruised to win in the opening game, the man from Almora never let slip the advantage and grabbed the match quite comfortably.

Prannoy lost the opening game to Srikanth but fought back strongly to claim the next two games and progress to the next stage of the tournament.

For the duo of Satwik and Chirag, it turned out to be an easy outing as they won in straight games. The reigning Asian champions won the Korea Open (Super 500), Swiss Open (Super 300) and Indonesia Open (Super 1000) titles this season.

The BWF World Tour is divided into six levels, namely World Tour Finals, four Super 1000, six Super 750, seven Super 500, and 11 Super 300.

One other category of the tournament, the BWF Tour Super 100 level, also offers ranking points.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Badminton
Sports News
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy
Chirag Shetty

Related videos

What's Brewing

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Amitabh Bachchan trolled for his old ‘lingerie’ tweet

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

Sinead O’Connor, outspoken & evocative singer, no more

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

J&K: Shias take out Muharram procession after 30 years

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

Bazball will face its real test in India: Alastair Cook

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Flights disrupted as Typhoon Doksuri crosses Taiwan

Indian dead as cargo ship catches fire off Dutch coast

Indian dead as cargo ship catches fire off Dutch coast

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

'Oppenheimer' has reopened debate on war in the US

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

AI-based cameras installed on B'luru Mysuru Expressway

 