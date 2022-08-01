Prez Murmu congratulates CWG gold medalist Sheuli

President Murmu congratulates CWG gold medalist Achinta Sheuli

'You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations!,' Murmu tweeted

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 01 2022, 11:18 ist
  • updated: Aug 01 2022, 11:22 ist
Debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) and grabbed the gold. Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning a gold medal at the Commonwealth Games.

"You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations!," Murmu tweeted.

Debutant Sheuli heaved 313kg (143kg+170kg) and grabbed the gold on Sunday.

"Achinta Sheuli has made India proud by winning gold and making the tricolour fly high at the #CommonwealthGames. You immediately overcame the failure in one attempt and topped the lineup. You are the champion who has created a history. Heartiest congratulations!" the president tweeted.

Malaysia's Erry Hidayat Muhammad, who gave Sheuli a tough competition, ended as the second best lifter at the event. Canada's Shad Darsigny was third with a total lift of 298kg (135kg+163kg). 

Commonwealth Games
CWG 2022
CWG
Sports News

