President Murmu congratulates CWG medal winners

President Murmu congratulates CWG medal winners

She also congratulated Indian women cricket team for winning the silver medal at Games and said the team 'played like champions till the end'

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 08 2022, 09:05 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 09:23 ist
Silver medallist Indian women's cricket team players Harmanpreet Kaur and Renuka Singh hold the tricolor after the medal ceremony at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Credit: PTI Photo

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated pugilist Sagar, badminton players Treesa Jolly, Gayatri and Kidambi Srikanth, table tennis players Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula, and Indian women cricket team for winning medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"Congratulations to young pugilist Sagar for winning silver in boxing at #CommonwealthGames. Your grit, determination and courage have won you widespread appreciation. You have made India proud. I am sure you have an illustrious future ahead," the president tweeted.

Sagar won the silver medal in men's over 92kg category.

"Hearty congratulations to our talented teenage girls Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand for winning bronze in badminton women's doubles at #CommonwealthGames. They played with exceptional maturity to register victories. Both of them are role models for our youth, specially girls," Murmu said in another tweet.

She also lauded Kidambi Srikanth for winning the bronze in badminton at the Games.

"Congratulations to Kidambi Srikanth for winning bronze in badminton at #CommonwealthGames. Your successive victories at CWG speak volumes about your dedication and excellence. You are a good ambassador of Indian Badminton," the president said.

Murmu congratulated Sharath Kamal & Sreeja Akula for winning gold in mixed doubles.

"Heartiest congratulations to Sharath Kamal & Sreeja Akula for winning gold in mixed doubles table tennis at #CommonwealthGames. They blended experience & youth to script table tennis history for India. They ensured that our Tiranga flies high at Birmingham once again," the President said.

She also congratulated Indian women cricket team for winning the silver medal at Games and said the team "played like champions till the end".

"Congratulations to Indian women cricket team for winning silver medal at #CommonwealthGames. You played like champions till the end and your determination during the match was spectacular. Our daughters have made our country proud at Birmingham," the President tweeted.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

CWG 2022
CWG
Commonwealth Games
Droupadi Murmu
Sports News
Cricket
Boxing
Badminton
Table Tennis

What's Brewing

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

Explained | The RSS' relationship with the Tricolour

Explained | The RSS' relationship with the Tricolour

What makes Northeast's athletes click

What makes Northeast's athletes click

 