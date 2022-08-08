President Murmu congratulates CWG medal winners

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday congratulated pugilist Sagar, badminton players Treesa Jolly, Gayatri and Kidambi Srikanth, table tennis players Sharath Kamal and Sreeja Akula, and Indian women cricket team for winning medals at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

"Congratulations to young pugilist Sagar for winning silver in boxing at #CommonwealthGames. Your grit, determination and courage have won you widespread appreciation. You have made India proud. I am sure you have an illustrious future ahead," the president tweeted.

Sagar won the silver medal in men's over 92kg category.

"Hearty congratulations to our talented teenage girls Treesa Jolly & Gayatri Gopichand for winning bronze in badminton women's doubles at #CommonwealthGames. They played with exceptional maturity to register victories. Both of them are role models for our youth, specially girls," Murmu said in another tweet.

She also lauded Kidambi Srikanth for winning the bronze in badminton at the Games.

"Congratulations to Kidambi Srikanth for winning bronze in badminton at #CommonwealthGames. Your successive victories at CWG speak volumes about your dedication and excellence. You are a good ambassador of Indian Badminton," the president said.

Murmu congratulated Sharath Kamal & Sreeja Akula for winning gold in mixed doubles.

"Heartiest congratulations to Sharath Kamal & Sreeja Akula for winning gold in mixed doubles table tennis at #CommonwealthGames. They blended experience & youth to script table tennis history for India. They ensured that our Tiranga flies high at Birmingham once again," the President said.

She also congratulated Indian women cricket team for winning the silver medal at Games and said the team "played like champions till the end".

"Congratulations to Indian women cricket team for winning silver medal at #CommonwealthGames. You played like champions till the end and your determination during the match was spectacular. Our daughters have made our country proud at Birmingham," the President tweeted.