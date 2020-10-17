Quartararo shows his mettle to claim Aragon pole

Quartararo shows his mettle to claim Aragon pole after nasty crash

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 17 2020, 21:25 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2020, 21:25 ist
Petronas Yamaha SRT's French rider Fabio Quartararo celebrates after taking the pole position during the qualifying sessions ahead of the Moto Grand Prix of Aragon at the Motorland circuit in Alcaniz on October 17, 2020. Credit: AFP

MotoGP championship leader Fabio Quartararo shrugged off a nasty high speed crash in third practice on Saturday to claim pole for Sunday's Aragon Grand Prix.

The young Frenchman displayed the single-mindedness and poise worthy of a world champion to even take part in qualifying after his second fall of the race weekend, let alone top the timesheets at the Aragon Motorland circuit.

The Yamaha satellite SRT rider, who escaped with only bruising on his right hip to add to the bruising on his left hip from Friday's spill, is joined on the front row by Maverick Vinales.

Vinales is the Yamaha factory team's sole contender after his teammate Valentino Rossi was forced to quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19.

Cal Crutchlow completes the front row, the Honda-LCR rider taking third in qualifying.

Quartararo's SRT teammate Franco Morbidelli, Ducati's Australian rider Jack Miller and Joan Mir occupy the second row.

Quartararo, winner of the opening two races, holds a 10-point lead over Ducati's Mir in the standings going into this 10th leg of the season.

