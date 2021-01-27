Race walker Reshma Patel shatters national U-20 record

Race walker Reshma Patel shatters national U-20 record

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 27 2021, 01:10 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2021, 01:10 ist
Representative image/Credit: Pixabay Image

Uttarakhand athlete Reshma Patel marked her 10000m race walk debut with a national U-20 record en route to winning a gold medal to showcase her talent here on Tuesday.

The 16-year-old Patel clocked 48 minutes 25.90 seconds in the event on the second day of the National Federation Cup Junior U-20 Athletics Championships at the TT Nagar Stadium here.

She improved upon Priyanka Goswami's earlier national record time of 49:16.51 set in 2014.

Tamil Nadu's national U-20 champion Jeswin Aldrin recorded a personal best of 7.51m with his opening effort to win long jump gold. Bhupendra Singh (Haryana) was second with 7.44m.

Kolhapur athlete Vikas Anand Khodke broke the meet record in the 110m hurdles, clocking 14.00 seconds in the final, winning by two-hundredths of a second from Usaid Khan of Uttar Pradesh.

Khodke clocked a better time than the national U-20 record with 13.80 seconds in the heats but the wind of 3.3m/s meant that J Surendhar’s mark of 13.92 seconds (Bengaluru, 2010) stood.

Madhya Pradesh’s Ikram Ali Khan fouled three of his six throws but his best effort of 55.07m earned him gold in the discus throw.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttarakhand
Athletics

What's Brewing

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

If you squeeze the coronavirus, does it shatter?

My Trump recovery program

My Trump recovery program

Lion cub born in Singapore via artificial insemination

Lion cub born in Singapore via artificial insemination

HBO Max in early talks to make 'Harry Potter' series

HBO Max in early talks to make 'Harry Potter' series

 