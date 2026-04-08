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Racism, resilience, and gold: Karnataka's Siddi athletes wrestle identity and odds

That legacy is often traced back to the 1970s and Agnel Negro, a celebrated wrestler who became a household name among the Siddis.
Last Updated : 08 April 2026, 17:55 IST
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Rohan Doddamani (left)
Rohan Doddamani (left)
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Published 08 April 2026, 17:55 IST
Sports NewsKarnatakaWrestlingUttara KannadaSiddi

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