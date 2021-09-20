RaRaja Rithvik becomes India's 70th grandmaster

Raja Rithvik becomes India's 70th grandmaster; maestro Anand congratulates him

The All India Chess Federation congratulated Raja Rithvik for becoming a Grandmaster

PTI
PTI, Chennai,
  • Sep 20 2021, 23:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2021, 23:48 ist
Credit: Twitter/ @ChessbaseIndia

R Raja Rithvik has become India's 70th and latest chess Grandmaster, achieving his third and final norm at a recent event in Hungary.

Former world champion and Indian chess legend Viswanathan Anand praised the 17-year old Warangal native for entering the GM club.

"Congrats to Raja Ritvik for becoming India’s 70th Grand Master! A very proud moment to see our numbers rise," Anand, the country's first ever GM, said in a tweet on Monday.

The All India Chess Federation congratulated Raja Rithvik for becoming a Grandmaster.

Rithvik, who earned his first GM norm in 2019, achieved his second and third norms in less than a month.

After gaining the second norm in the Skalica Open, the Indian won the third norm in the First Saturday GM tournament to fulfil the GM title requirements.

He touched the magical 2500 Elo mark in the fourth round of the tournament after beating Vaclav Finek.

Pune's Harshit Raja had become India's 69th GM last month.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Chess
Grandmaster
Viswanathan Anand
Sports News

What's Brewing

107-year-old Japanese twins certified as world's oldest

107-year-old Japanese twins certified as world's oldest

Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners

Emmy awards 2021: Check complete list of winners

Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub

Farmers bring polluted land back to life in mining hub

Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'

Whisky in the nose and bizarre Spanish flu 'remedies'

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

How US helped, hampered escape of Afghan journalists

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

'The Crown', 'The Queen's Gambit' win top Emmy awards

 