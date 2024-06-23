Recurve archers win two bronze; India finish with four medals in World Cup Stage 3

Dhiraj, who qualified as No 3 seed, then went on to add another in the individual section when he defeated ninth-seeded Marco Nespoli of Italy 7-3 (28-27, 29-28, 27-28, 28-28, 30-29).

It was also his second World Cup bronze, having won his maiden medal at the Stage 1 of the event at this same place last year.

Dhiraj earlier lost in the semifinal against world No 3 former Olympic team medalist Kim Woojin of South Korea.

The Army man managed to hold the South Korean heavyweight twice before going down 2-6 (29-29, 27-30, 29-29, 27-29) in a high intensity last-four clash.

Ankita, who came all the way after her lowly 45th finish in the rankings, fought hard from being 0-2 down to make it 2-2 but could not capitalise crunch moments to lose the next two sets narrowly to cap a 2-6 (26-30, 28-27, 26-27, 27-28) defeat against Yang.