Rijiju plays it safe on Batra's comments

Sports minister Kiren Rijiju, who visited the Anju Bobby George Sports Foundation here on Friday, didn't take a stand on the ongoing Commonwealth Games row. Rijiju, who inspected the facilities at the Sports Authority of India, South Centre, spoke on the issue, on India's preparations for the Olympics, on betting in India and more, at a press conference. Excerpts...

On Narinder Batra's reaction on CWG: Earlier, if you look at Olympics, countries from East would boycott the editions held in the West or America. But in today's times, there is no groupism. But the IOA chief's (Narinder Batra) response to the entire issue holds symbolic importance. Mr Batra and IOA general secretary Rajeev Mehta met me to discuss the matter. Shooting is a discipline in which India holds a chance of winning maximum medals. That's why the concern. It's turned into a government issue now. The ministry has to intervene because it's about the country's interest. We will look at the pros and cons. We cannot commit to anything now.

On preparations for the Tokyo Olympics: We want to be a strong force at the Olympics. We have gone through the report of the Olympic Task Force and accepted its recommendations. By providing the best of facilities, we are expecting the best possible performance from our athletes. Special focus will be given on giving quality coaches to the athletes.

On betting in India: These are things that have a bearing on society. For example, in many countries, consuming alcohol is banned. We have always had a major crackdown on gambling. Whenever we are aware of it, we don't allow it. But I agree that some cases remain off the hook. The ministry will have to consult different States before taking a call on this. The scenarios are different in different States. Like Sikkim has permitted casinos. As I said, whatever we decide, will have a bearing on society.

On faction-fighting in federations: Divisions in factions is natural but there must be elections. Democracy should exist. My only concern is because of groupism, the athletes shouldn't suffer. Archery, golf, gymnastics and equestrian have had faction fights. Some cases are going on in the court. At the end of the day, we have to send a team to the world event. Just because a matter is in the court, players shouldn't suffer. When we face such problems, we will form a committee and definitely pick a team. Like faction fight existed in the gymnastics federation but despite short notice, we picked a team and sent it for world championships.

On the suspension of NDTL: The WADA sent a team and it pointed out some protocols that the NDTL hadn't followed. It is a case of procedural lapse. Let me tell you we have the top scientists at the NDTL. After I took over as the minister, most of the issues of the NDTL have resolved. I have ordered the NDTL to test more than 12000 athletes this time, double of what it was doing before. It is one of the best laboratories in the world. We will get the suspension revoked.