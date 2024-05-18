Roberto De Zerbi to leave Brighton at end of the season

Brighton & Hove Albion coach Roberto De Zerbi will leave the club after their final match of the season against Manchester United, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

De Zerbi joined Brighton in September 2022 when he replaced Graham Potter and made an instant impact when he secured their highest top-flight finish (sixth) and helped them qualify for European competition for the first time.

This season, Brighton reached the last 16 of the Europa League but struggled in the Premier League where they are 10th going into the final day of the season on Sunday.

"Roberto has given us two excellent seasons of service in which he has led the club to new heights, not least our first ever European campaign which will live long in the memory of Albion fans," club chairman Tony Bloom said.

"We have mutually agreed to end Roberto's contract at a time that suits both parties allowing us the earliest opportunity to plan for next season, and Roberto plenty of time to consider his next move and his future."