ROC's Evloev wins Greco-Roman heavyweight gold medal

ROC's Musa Evloev wins Greco-Roman heavyweight gold medal

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 03 2021, 17:38 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2021, 17:51 ist
Musa Evloev. Credit: AFP Photo

The Russian Olympic Committee's Musa Evloev won gold in the men's Greco-Roman heavyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.

Armenian Artur Aleksanyan took the silver, and Poland's Tadeusz Michalik and Iran's Mohammadhadi Saravi claimed the bronze medals.

Tokyo 2020
sports
Russia

