ROC's Musa Evloev wins Greco-Roman heavyweight gold medal

The Russian Olympic Committee's Musa Evloev won gold in the men's Greco-Roman heavyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday.
Armenian Artur Aleksanyan took the silver, and Poland's Tadeusz Michalik and Iran's Mohammadhadi Saravi claimed the bronze medals.
