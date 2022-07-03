Running to inspire epileptic daughter

"Everytime I run, I run for my daughter,” expressed Ali Kedami.

The 60-year-old ultra-runner from Beirut was in Bengaluru to participate in the 24-hour Ultra Marathon held over the weekend at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

“She was born with epilepsy. The condition worsened when Saria turned five years old in 2005,” recalled Kedami. “She stopped walking. That’s the reason I began running, at 43, to inspire her to walk again and hopefully run too,” Kedami told DH.

Not just walking, Saria has since then gone on to join her father in the last few metres before crossing many finish lines hand-in-hand, back home. “But she now lives in France with my wife because we want to give her a better future and support her to become independent,” said Kedami about his now 22-year-old daughter.

Tackling the tough terrains and uncertainties of ultra racing is a way of equipping himself to face the daily challenges with vigour. “Separation from family is tough. But the goal is more important than our current situation. And we know this too shall pass,” explained Kedami.

Talking about the 24-hour run in circles on a 400m synthetic track, the artistic metal worker by profession and a painter by passion said it was his first attempt in such a format. “I prefer ultra trails. This isn't what I like,” he quipped.

“My last event was in Beirut. I ran 3 days and nights without sleeping and completed 308kms in 72 hours. For me running ultras is always for a cause and never about competing or winning” he said.

Kedami’s prolific profile includes successfully completing the Oman UTMB, known as the world’s toughest race where runners have to traverse 137km over 8,000m of altitude in less than 44 hours all alone. Kedami has also finished the dreaded Lebanon Mountain Trail - a 460 km long route stretching from the north to the south of the country - in the fastest known time (FKT) of 6 days 12 hours and 15 minutes.

“I have travelled around the world to run trails but haven’t experienced anything like India before,” said Kedami about his first visit to the country. “I'm surprised that everybody has a smile. Similar to many countries with difficult situations, us outsiders read about and watch Indians facing several problems too. Despite it, people here exude positive vibes,” he observed.

When asked about what he preferred to be known as - designing and making artistic metal, a painter or a runner, the Lebanese simply said: “I'm proud to be the father of my daughter.”