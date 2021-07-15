Nethra and Vishnu's boats arrive in Tokyo for Olympics

Sailing: Nethra and Vishnu's boats arrive in Tokyo for Olympics

For the first time in history, a record four sailors will represent India at the Games

PTI
PTI, Tokyo,
  • Jul 15 2021, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 16:01 ist
Vishnu Saravanan is helping fellow sailors set up the 49er boat. Credit: Twitter Photo/Media_SAI

Indian sailors Vishnu Saravanan and Nethra Kumanan on Thursday received their boats which they will be using during the laser class events at the Tokyo Olympics, beginning July 23.

The pictures of the boats arriving at the Haneda airport were shared by the Sports Authority of India (SAI).

Nethra, who will be competing in the laser radial event, could be seen getting her boat ready for training in the picture.

Nethra had been training in Spain, while Vishnu, who will be competing in laser standard class, was in Malta for his preparation.

The duo, along with the pair of Varun Thakkar and Ganapathy Chengappa, who will be participating in 49er class, were the first from country's contingent to arrive in Tokyo on Tuesday.

For the first time in history, a record four sailors will represent India at the Games.

This is also the first time that the country will field sailors in three events. The sailing competition starts on July 25.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Olympics 2020
Tokyo 2020
Olympics

What's Brewing

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Bikers escort ambulances through traffic in Indonesia

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

Fears of 3rd wave soar as tourists crowd hill stations

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

The hajj: 1 of the 5 pillars of Islam

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

'Malik' movie review: A hard-hitting drama

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

Fishermen fight to save endangered Pakistan dolphin

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

DH Toon | Being Leader of Oppn is a 'full time job'

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Two dozen goats eat their way through New York park

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study

 