Sejwal plunges into coaching

Sandeep Sejwal bustles around the pool, making sure the warm-ups are done to perfection. Preparation is key, he knows. After all, he holds the best Indian time in 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke events -- the full haul.

Things are a bit different now though. After a decade striving to be the best swimmer in the country, he's now trying to become a good coach. Like many athletes, he feels coaching is just a natural extension of his swimming career.

"When I was swimming, I was making sure that the standard of swimming in the country was going up and now I'm doing the same, just standing on the pool deck helping the kids," remarks Sejwal.

The 30-year-old took over the mantle of the coach immediately after returning from the Asian Games last year. Tasked with handling Dolphin Aquatics' programme at the Otters Club in Mumbai, Sejwal has taken to the task like a duck to water.

"I've been swimming for a very long time," he says, when asked about the decision to move into coaching. "I've been number one for 13 years and was still on the watch list for the Government. I thought it was time to take care of the family and settle down, do something else and help kids to grow."

Running the programme drawn out by his long-time coach and Dolphin Aquatics' head Nihar Ameen, Sejwal, along with one other coach, have 'around 22 kids' under his tutelage. And with five of the 10 who participated in the junior nationals this year winning medals, he seems to be up for the task. In a sport crying out for young coaches, it's a welcome sign.

A fact his swimming godfather Ameen is ecstatic about. "He's far from a beginner, he has 10 plus years with me and he's done his coaching certificates," says the famed coach.

"The fact is he always wanted to be a coach. He was supportive in the programme for many years. He would line up the kids and make sure they were disciplined and help with technique. I never really believed he could handle the negativity and pressure parents can bring about. That's something you learn with a lot of patience and experience but he seems to have adapted quickly and is doing very well."

The Asian Games bronze medallist believes it's all about re-aligning expectations.

"Earlier I had personal goals, now I have individual goals for other swimmers and goals for the whole team. I don't really feel a difference. I still get nervous before the race just like how I used to before my races. It's just that when there are two or more people I've been training in the same race, then it's a bit more. Screaming double time...," he smiles.

Sejwal the swimmer maybe a thing of the past. It's now time for Sejwal the coach. Judging by his drive, early performance and the hope in Nihar, it looks like it might just be another gold laden stint ahead.