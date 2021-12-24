Sen has more in his Lakshya

That Lakshya Sen would arrive at the world stage and make a name for himself was always a matter of time. The 2018 Youth Olympic silver medallist had a strong 2019, winning five events on the BWF Tour to rise up the ranks before Covid-19 put a stop to his momentum.

What followed was a tough period for the 20-year-old as he struggled to find tournaments amidst the pandemic and had a tussle with Covid-19 as he raced against the ever-shrinking window for a Tokyo Olympics berth.

He missed it. He didn't make the Indian squad in the Thomas Cup and Sudirman Cup that followed either.

But the season ended near perfect. Yes, a World Championship gold would have been the stuff of dreams, but a bronze - the youngest Indian medallist at the marquee event - is quite impressive in its own right.

"It was a good season. To end with a World Championship bronze gives me a lot of confidence," Sen said on Friday. "It was tough in the last two tournaments but they were the biggest ones (BWF World Tour Finals and World Championships) so I was motivated."

In the three back-to-back tournaments in Bali, he played World No. 2 Kento Momota and Dane World No. 1 Viktor Axelsen twice (thrice against the former if you count the match the Japanese forfeited) and reached the semifinal of the Tour Finals. And as he headed for the World Championship to Spain, Sen felt in good touch.

"I had been playing well for the last two months. I had the rhythm of playing games and that helped," he said.

The fitness work he had put in during the off-season, the years of fine-tuning his craft at the Prakash Padukone Badminton Academy, the learnings under the legendary Dane Morten Frost and the training stint in Dubai alongside his Danish opponent and others all came together for the world number 17 last week.

"Prakash Padukone sir and Vimal (Kumar) sir have supported me since I was very young. When I went to Morten Frost I was ranked 110 and I moved to 30. He helped me get better physically and changed my style a bit, from always attacking to building up the rally. At the senior level, top players all have solid defence so you have to move them around," he explained.

"The training we did in Dubai also helped. I could play with Axelsen and others one-on-one and I needed those games to be sharper and that gave me momentum. That was important because I had not played much in the last year."

In Huelva, Sen looked sharper, there was patience in his game and his long rallies made for highlights and click-baits on social media, he went the distance thrice and won the first two before falling to Kidambi Srikanth in the semifinal.

The tournament showed the youngster that he belonged. And the plan is to build on that next season.

"I feel like all the long matches were good. I feel confident that I belong. I have a 4-6 week break after the Indian Open and Syed Modi India International. I will try to improve my fitness, better my defence and shots from the back court," he remarked.

"(For next season) Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and All England... I'll be targeting them. You always go to tournaments to win. I still have to be patient and work hard to get the result but I'll be expecting a lot more."

