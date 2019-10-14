Sensational Pawan puts Bulls in semis

The sensational Pawan Sehrawat powered Bengaluru Bulls to the semifinal of the Pro Kabaddi League season VII here on Monday.

Pawan scored a staggering 20 points as the defending champions pulled off a 48-45 win over UP Yoddha in a hard-fought Eliminator 2 that went into the extra time after the scores were level at 36-36 at the end of regulation time. Bulls next play table-toppers Dabang Delhi in the first semifinal on Wednesday.

UP star Rishank Devadiga bagged two points to make his team hold a one-point advantage (39-38) at the end of first-half of extra time.

In the final three minutes of the contest, Pawan showcased his brilliance by executing a Super Raid to hand the Bulls four points. With that, the Bengaluru unit went ahead 43-40. A UP All Out seemed inevitable and it did happen thanks to Pawan once again and it took the Bulls to 47-42.

The Rohit Kumar-led side then expectedly adopted the tactic to waste time and UP's final push wasn't enough as they went down by three points. Incidentally, UP had won both the league-stage matches against Bengaluru. It was a fine comeback from the Bulls, who were down 17-20 in the first-half.

In the beginning, UP looked in complete control with Shrikant Jadhav impressing in the raids. They inflicted an All Out on the Bulls in the eighth minute to open up a seven-point lead.

Star defender Nitesh produced a stellar tackle in the first move after the All-Out to send Pawan to the dugout but the Bulls finally had success in the defence with a successful tackle on Surender Gill with seven minutes remaining for the break.

The tackle brought Pawan back on the mat and the High Flyer, who was Bengaluru's hope after Rohit started on the bench, produced a stunning three-point Super Raid.

Mahender Singh came good in the defense in the second half as Bengaluru began to make a comeback. But Nitesh powered UP on as they took an eight-point lead with just four minutes remaining. But Pawan brought Bengaluru back from the dead as the champions inflicted an All Out. Bengaluru used the momentum to their advantage and were ahead by a point with 60 seconds remaining but defensive lapse pushed the game into the extra time.

Pawan's brilliant raids ensured Bengaluru had the last laugh.