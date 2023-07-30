Sharath going strong at 41!

By and large, talent is defined on the basis of an individual’s possession of natural skill sets. A minority of athletes have it in abundance while the rest depend on hard toil to excel in their chosen sport.

Achanta Sharath Kamal believes he belongs to the latter category.

“My natural talents were discipline and the ability to work hard,” said the table tennis star in an interaction with DH. “I was never naturally skilled or technically sound. I developed them by putting in the hours from a young age. This is what helped me have a long career,” explains the 41-year-old.

Considered overaged in a fast-paced sport, Kamal proved the naysayers wrong when he clinched three golds - men’s singles, men’s team event and mixed doubles - and a silver in the men’s doubles at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games. The feat spurred him to extend his career as an athlete until Paris Olympics 2024.

Though the mind is as focussed and fresh as it was when he began playing some three-and-a-half decades ago, maintaining the same fitness levels is a challenge, says Kamal.

“I face opponents who are 20-25 years younger than me. The need is to match them in physical fitness so we are on a level playing field. Once that’s well oiled, the mental part of the game is taken care of along with my experience.

“Adapting and upgrading (body, mind and technicalities) constantly to stay relevant is another aspect. The offence-defence style of play is long gone,” adds the 6’1” paddler.

Offence is reciprocated with offence in modern table tennis. Something that is on display in plenty at the ongoing Season 4 Ultimate Table Tennis in which Kamal leads the defending champions Chennai Lions.

Speaking about the impact the franchise league has made, Kamal observes that it has created interest among more people to watch table tennis - a good sign for a sport that he feels is not spectator-friendly.

“The game is too intricate. There are plenty of variables which people cannot understand. For example, (if) there is a lot of spin on the ball, the rubbers react differently. Added to this, the margin for error is minimal. It doesn’t appeal to a common man,” reckons the 2022 Khel Ratna Awardee.

One cannot disagree with Kamal’s analysis, as the flag-bearer of Indian table tennis is one of the most underrated sportspersons in the country. Media attention, fan following, big prize money were alien to him until recent years.

Then what keeps him going even after all these years? “It’s the love for medals and recognition,” he offers. “Those are the goals you set. If I just love the sport I should be doing it as a hobby. I could just show up at a training hall everyday, play a little bit, go back home, have a beer and take life easy. But why put myself through these difficult situations and failures every single day?”

What’s left to chase for a ten-time senior national champion with multiple medals at the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and other big events?

“There’s just this one medal left,” he simply says with a grin.

That’s not a tough guess. Over to Paris then.