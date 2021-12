Shaurya stops Chaitanya's winning run in US Kids India Golf North

Bengaluru's Shaurya Dagar ended Chaitanya Pandey's winning streak in the Boys Under-10 category of the US Kids Golf India tournament on Wednesday.

Shaurya, a past winner in the US Kids Under-8 section two years ago, carded one-over 73, in one of the best rounds in the fifth leg of the series on a cold morning at the Classic Golf and Country Club.

Undeterred by the cold to which he is not used to, Shaurya started from the 10th and turned in two-over with one birdie against two bogeys on the 16th and 17th. On his second nine, Shaurya birdied first and eighth and dropped a shot on second for 73.

Arihaan Beri shot 76 and Chaitanya Pandey, winner of the first four legs and looking for five in a row, had a rollercoaster. Starting from the 10th, Pandey birdied three in a row from 12th, but also had three bogeys on 11th, 16th and 17th.

On the second nine, he birdied second and fifth but dropped a shot on fourth. He was two-over with three holes to play, but tired due to a fever, he bogeyed his last three holes and finished at 77 and third.

Bhavesh Nirwan was the only player to shoot an under-par round at one-under 71, as he won for the fourth time in succession. He has failed to win just once, which was in the first leg.

Twins Anshh Dubey and Ayan Dubey were second and third, while a tired and off-colour Arshvant Srivastava, winner of the opening leg of the 2021 US Kids Golf India, was fourth.

Winning his section for the fourth time was Raajveer Singh of Noida in the Boys Under-9 category. Shambhavi Chaturvedi, who like Chaitanya Pandey had won four in a row, lost this time to Shiksha Jain. Shambhavi finished third while Naina Kapoor was second.

Mahreen Bhatia, who was the only entry in Girls Under-13-14 category, won for the fifth time in a row. The sixth leg will be held on Thursday at the Classic Golf and Country Club.

