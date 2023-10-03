Sindhu, Prannoy, Srikanth enter pre-quarterfinals at Asian Games

Srikanth also notched up a 21-16 21-11 win over Korea's Lee Yun Gyu to set up a clash with Japan's second seed Kodai Naruka.

Former world champion Sindhu also looked good as she prevailed 21-10 21-15 over world no. 21 We Chi Hsu of Chinese Taipei. The last and only time Sindhu played Hsu was at the Asia Badminton Championships in Dubai earlier this month.