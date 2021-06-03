Sindhu wary of top-10 challenge at Olympics

Defending champion Carolina Marin pulling out of the Tokyo Olympics might have taken a bit of load off PV Sindhu but the Indian ace, a silver-medallist last time in Rio, feels the competition is intense in women’s singles and there’s no clear favourite.

“In women's circuit, the players in top-10 are of the same standard. You can't take it easy if one player is not there. There is Tai (Tzu Ying), Ratchanok (Intanon), (Nozomi) Okuhara and (Akane) Yamaguchi. They are all good players. You can't say, it will be easy if one player is missing. I can't relax and need to be focussed and give my best. There are a couple of tricky players like Ratchanok, she is very skilful. We have to look out for them,” said the 25-year-old in a SAI-TOPS interaction on Thursday.

The reigning world champion was also wary of Chen Yufei (Word No. 2) and He Bingjiao (Word No. 9), the two Chinese players who haven’t played a single game this year and are plotting their Olympic strategy in secrecy. “They have not played for a long time. We have not seen them. Chen Yu (Fei) and He Bing Jiao, the left-hander, her skills are good. In Olympics, it's completely different, the game, the pressure. You can't expect easy (rivals)."

While the Covid-imposed lockdown has disturbed the training regiment of many elite athletes in the country and thrown their competitive schedules haywire, Sindhu feels it was a blessing in disguise for her as she could spend time with her coach Park Tae Sang and smoothen the rough edges.

“For me, it was a very good time to improve my technique and skill. I have improved. It's good that I have got so much time. Usually we don't get time to rectify mistakes or learn new skills. It takes time. So this was the time and I am using it. I hope, in the Olympics, there will be some new techniques and skills.

“When I started off this year, it wasn’t too great for me because of the big gap due to the lockdown. But I came back and rectified my mistakes. I played in England and improved on my game. Game-wise I feel I have improved. Attack is my strong point but I’m also focusing a lot on defence. The rivals know my game so I am working on my defence as well. All in all, I’m looking forward to the Olympic Games.”

Although she has carved her own path and success, Sindhu has had her rival and senior pro Saina Nehwal for company in mega events. At Tokyo, she’ll be flying the flag solo as Saina failed to qualify. Sindhu said she’s keen to take up more responsibilities.

“There is no pressure this time. Yes, 2016 was completely different. Responsibilities are lot more now. In Tokyo, I just want to go out there and give my 100%. I didn’t know the feel and atmosphere last time as it was my first Olympics. But now I know. Responsibilities and expectations are there.

“Every player will read your game and everyone knows one another’s game. I need to go with different plans and strategies. I’m doing my strength work in Suchitra Academy and get a lot of sparring partners from there. There are a lot of facilities in Gachibowli where I’m training now. It is a good international stadium and I’m making sure I get used to those big stadiums before moving to Tokyo.”