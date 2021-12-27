Ski ace Shiffrin tests positive for Covid-19

American double Olympic alpine ski gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin has tested positive for Covid-19, she announced on social media on Monday.

The 26-year-old three-time overall World Cup champion will miss the meeting at Lienz on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Unfortunately I had a positive COVID test. I'm following protocol and isolating, & I will miss Lienz," she tweeted

👋, I wanted to let you all know that I’m doing well, but unfortunately I had a positive COVID test. I’m following protocol and isolating, & I will miss Lienz. Best of luck to my teammates…I’ll be cheering for you. Thank you all for your support. I’ll see you in the new year. 🤍 pic.twitter.com/YxZnwWP6f1 — Mikaela Shiffrin (@MikaelaShiffrin) December 27, 2021

