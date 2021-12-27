Ski ace Shiffrin tests positive for Covid-19

Ski ace Shiffrin tests positive for Covid-19

The 26-year-old three-time overall World Cup champion will miss the meeting at Lienz on Tuesday and Wednesday

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Dec 27 2021, 17:02 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2021, 18:54 ist
American double Olympic alpine ski gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin. Credit: Reuters File Photo

American double Olympic alpine ski gold medalist Mikaela Shiffrin has tested positive for Covid-19, she announced on social media on Monday.

The 26-year-old three-time overall World Cup champion will miss the meeting at Lienz on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Unfortunately I had a positive COVID test. I'm following protocol and isolating, & I will miss Lienz," she tweeted

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Political books set to make 2022 an explosive year

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

Hunt galaxies! Here’s how you can explore the universe

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

There is still hope pandemic could begin fading in 2022

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Treating Covid patients in secret Myanmar clinics

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

Here's how much extreme weather cost the world in 2021

 